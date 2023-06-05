When the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) and Houston Astros (35-24) meet in the series opener at Rogers Centre on Monday, June 5, Alek Manoah will get the call for the Blue Jays, while the Astros will send Brandon Bielak to the hill. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Astros have +100 odds to win. Toronto is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 22, or 57.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 19-15 (55.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won four of eight games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.