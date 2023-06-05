Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Panthers look to knock off the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 26 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players