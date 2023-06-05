Yordan Alvarez -- with an on-base percentage of .326 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on June 5 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 52 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 38 of 53 games this season (71.7%) Alvarez has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

In 24.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 26 games this season (49.1%), including more than one RBI in 28.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 23 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (60.9%)

