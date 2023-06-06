On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 87th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven home a run in 23 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 28 21 (65.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (42.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings