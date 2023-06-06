Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) and Houston Astros (36-24) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on June 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-3) to the mound, while Hunter Brown (5-2) will get the nod for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Astros have a 7-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (278 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.25 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule