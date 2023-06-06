Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman will be among the star attractions when the Toronto Blue Jays play the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Houston is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 278 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.25.

Astros pitchers have a 1.217 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (5-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Brown has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Angels W 5-2 Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Framber Valdez - 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber

