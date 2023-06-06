Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) will take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (36-24) at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, June 6. First pitch is set for 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (4-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (5-2, 3.75 ERA)

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 16-14 (53.3%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Astros have won two of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -175 - 1st

