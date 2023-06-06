The Atlanta Braves (35-24) host the New York Mets (30-30) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Mets a series loss to the Blue Jays.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Carlos Carrasco (2-2) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.92 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.74 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (3-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 1.92, a 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.157.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Elder has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

During six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.

Carrasco is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Carrasco will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

