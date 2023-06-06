Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.391) and total hits (54) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his 54 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 27 games this year (50.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (29.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 61.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (62.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.76), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and fourth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
