The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (28.8%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 18 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 28 games this year (47.5%), including six multi-run games (10.2%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 27 20 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 17 (53.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

