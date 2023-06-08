Alex Bregman and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 40 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in 13.1% of his games this season, and 3.0% of his plate appearances.

Bregman has driven home a run in 23 games this year (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year (45.9%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 29 21 (65.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (65.5%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (27.6%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (41.4%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.3%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (41.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings