The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez will hit the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Whit Merrifield on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-135). The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 25 of the 43 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.1%).

Houston has a record of 21-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 57.4% chance to win.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 18-12 12-8 22-18 23-21 11-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.