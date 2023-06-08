The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 60.0% of his 45 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.7% of his games this season, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1

