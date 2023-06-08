Thursday's playoff slate features the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0.

Tune in to see the Panthers and Golden Knights meet on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players