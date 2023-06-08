Yordan Alvarez -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on June 8 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 55 hits and an OBP of .386 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has homered in 26.8% of his games this season, and 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), with more than one RBI 17 times (30.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 60.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 26 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (65.4%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (38.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (61.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings