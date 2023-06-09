How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 283 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Astros rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out an MLB-high 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Houston pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.27.
- The Astros have a combined 1.220 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 12 starts this season.
- Javier has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Irvin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Patrick Corbin
|6/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Josiah Gray
