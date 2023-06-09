Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jose Altuve (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .240 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Altuve has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Altuve has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|.167
|AVG
|.308
|.355
|OBP
|.308
|.333
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|8/7
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
