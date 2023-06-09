Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yainer Diaz (.355 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has six doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .273.
- In 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|16
|.333
|AVG
|.240
|.367
|OBP
|.245
|.630
|SLG
|.380
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
