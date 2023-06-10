Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .248 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 42 of 63 games this season (66.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (14.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has driven home a run in 25 games this season (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 30 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.252
|AVG
|.244
|.348
|OBP
|.345
|.395
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|19/16
|K/BB
|15/19
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- McKenzie (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.