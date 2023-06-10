Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (36-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) clashing at Progressive Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Guardians will give the ball to Triston McKenzie and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (1-1, 3.44 ERA).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Astros have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (292 total), Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule