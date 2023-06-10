Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (30-33) will host Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (36-28) at Progressive Field on Saturday, June 10, with a start time of 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+125). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 32 times and won 17, or 53.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230) Jacob Meyers 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.