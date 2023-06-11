On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Guardians.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .227.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (25.0%).

In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .306 AVG .164 .404 OBP .239 .592 SLG .295 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings