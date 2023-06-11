On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks.

In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (12.7%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 25 games this year (39.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this season (21 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .264 AVG .274 .352 OBP .341 .455 SLG .410 13 XBH 8 4 HR 4 19 RBI 19 15/15 K/BB 20/14 4 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings