The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are facing off in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are away from home (112.2).

Denver cedes 109.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 in road games.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.4) than away (107.5), but also concede more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

At home, Miami allows 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.

This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries