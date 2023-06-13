Alex Bregman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Bregman has had a hit in 43 of 65 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven home a run in 26 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this year (47.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .252 AVG .235 .348 OBP .331 .395 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 19/16 K/BB 18/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings