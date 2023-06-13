Astros vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Houston Astros (37-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-38) to start a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Astros are on the back of a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Astros vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
- Corbin has recorded seven quality starts this season.
- Corbin will try to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among pitchers who qualify.
