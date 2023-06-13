Jose Altuve -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .262.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .167 AVG .324 .355 OBP .342 .333 SLG .514 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 1 8/7 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings