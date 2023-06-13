The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has seven doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .274.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.

Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored a run in 12 of 28 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 18 .333 AVG .246 .367 OBP .258 .630 SLG .386 4 XBH 6 2 HR 1 4 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings