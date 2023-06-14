The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 66), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (47.0%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .260 AVG .235 .357 OBP .331 .398 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 19/17 K/BB 18/19 1 SB 0

