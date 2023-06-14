Alex Bregman will lead the way for the Houston Astros (38-29) on Wednesday, June 14, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (26-39) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Nationals have +200 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.36 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 26, or 57.8%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 8-2 (80%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Astros have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (39%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -105 - 1st

