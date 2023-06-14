Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .228 with seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with more than one hit eight times (24.2%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (30.3%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.164
|.393
|OBP
|.239
|.623
|SLG
|.295
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|14/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gray (4-5 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.00), 57th in WHIP (1.403), and 52nd in K/9 (7.6).
