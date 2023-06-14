On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .228 with seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this year (17 of 33), with more than one hit eight times (24.2%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (30.3%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .302 AVG .164 .393 OBP .239 .623 SLG .295 9 XBH 4 4 HR 2 10 RBI 7 14/6 K/BB 21/5 3 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings