As of now the New Orleans Saints have been given +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Saints games went over the point total.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints collected four wins at home last season and three away.

New Orleans got four wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 10 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC overall.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 897 yards (59.8 per game).

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, catching nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Demario Davis recorded 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +5000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +8000 9 November 5 Bears - +5000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +5000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.