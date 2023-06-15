Astros vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (39-29) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (26-40) at 8:10 PM (on June 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore (3-5) for the Nationals.
Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Nationals Player Props
|Astros vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Astros have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 46 times and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 12-4, a 75% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Guardians
|L 10-9
|Cristian Javier vs Logan Allen
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|L 5-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Verlander
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.