Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will see MacKenzie Gore at the rubber for the Washington Nationals in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 27 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.7%).

Houston has gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-14 19-15 12-9 25-20 25-23 12-6

