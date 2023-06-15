Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 20 games this year (39.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.200
|AVG
|.279
|.306
|OBP
|.333
|.376
|SLG
|.442
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|30/12
|K/BB
|24/4
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.04), 56th in WHIP (1.391), and fourth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
