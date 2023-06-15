Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (42-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-32) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 15.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 24-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

No team has scored more than the 415 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Angels Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Angels have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had a runline.

The Angels have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Los Angeles has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (343 total).

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Rays W 8-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley June 11 @ Rays L 7-3 Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan June 12 Angels L 9-6 Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson June 13 Angels L 7-3 Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria June 14 Angels W 6-3 Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers June 15 Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani June 16 Blue Jays - Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman June 17 Blue Jays - Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman June 18 Blue Jays - Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt June 19 @ White Sox - Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger June 20 @ White Sox - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule