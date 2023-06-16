Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (39-30) against the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 16.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (2-0).

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Astros covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
  • This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.
  • This season Houston has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 310 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 10 @ Guardians W 6-4 J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
June 11 @ Guardians L 5-0 Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
June 13 Nationals W 6-1 Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
June 14 Nationals W 5-4 Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
June 15 Nationals L 4-1 Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
June 16 Reds - J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
June 17 Reds - Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
June 18 Reds - Hunter Brown vs Luke Weaver
June 19 Mets - Framber Valdez vs Max Scherzer
June 20 Mets - Cristian Javier vs Justin Verlander
June 21 Mets - J.P. France vs Tylor Megill

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.