Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (39-30) against the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 16.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (2-0).

Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 310 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).

Astros Schedule