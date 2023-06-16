Astros vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (39-30) against the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on June 16.
The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (2-1) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (2-0).
Astros vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.
- This season Houston has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 310 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Guardians
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Triston McKenzie
|June 11
|@ Guardians
|L 5-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Shane Bieber
|June 13
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Corbin
|June 14
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Framber Valdez vs Josiah Gray
|June 15
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Cristian Javier vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 16
|Reds
|-
|J.P. France vs Andrew Abbott
|June 17
|Reds
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Hunter Greene
|June 18
|Reds
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luke Weaver
|June 19
|Mets
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Max Scherzer
|June 20
|Mets
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Justin Verlander
|June 21
|Mets
|-
|J.P. France vs Tylor Megill
