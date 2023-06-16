Rybakina's monyeline odds to win it all at LTTC Rot-Weiss are +350, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Rybakina at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Rybakina's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Bett1open, on Tuesday, June 20 (at 5:00 AM ET), Rybakina will play Polina Kudermetova.

Elena Rybakina Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +350

US Open odds to win: +800

Bett1open odds to win: +350

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina is coming off a loss in the at the French Open, falling to Sara Sorribes Tormo, - (retired).

Rybakina is 44-16 over the past year, with three tournament victories.

Rybakina is 7-1 on grass over the past year, with one tournament title.

Rybakina has played 21.4 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Rybakina, over the past year, has played eight matches on grass, and 24.0 games per match.

Rybakina, over the past year, has won 79.0% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Rybakina has won 84.4% of her games on serve and 31.3% on return.

