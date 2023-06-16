Jacob Meyers, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (19.2%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (13 of 52), with two or more RBI six times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 52 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .193 AVG .279 .297 OBP .333 .364 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 30/12 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings