Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (hitting .175 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .254 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on five occasions (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.176
|AVG
|.324
|.378
|OBP
|.342
|.294
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|1
|10/10
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (2-0) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
