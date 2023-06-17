Salvador Perez and Taylor Ward will take the field when the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels meet on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 101 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .433 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Angels rank 10th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (351 total runs).

The Angels' .330 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.

The Angels strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Angels combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 64 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 255 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Griffin Canning (5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Canning has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Canning is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Mayers heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing five innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing seven hits.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away - Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning Mike Mayers 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove 6/23/2023 Rockies - Away Shohei Ohtani Connor Seabold 6/24/2023 Rockies - Away Patrick Sandoval Chase Anderson

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Orioles L 11-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels - Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers - Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.