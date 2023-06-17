Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have a 27-21 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Houston has a record of 23-16 (59%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-36-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 19-15 12-9 25-22 25-23 12-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.