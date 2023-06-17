Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Reds on June 17, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jonathan India and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bielak Stats
- The Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Bielak has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 30
|5.2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Brewers
|May. 24
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 70 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .285/.357/.451 slash line so far this year.
- Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 39 RBI (63 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .237/.333/.376 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
India Stats
- India has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .273/.356/.427 slash line on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .274/.356/.468 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.