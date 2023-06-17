The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Hunter Greene TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .246 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

McCormick has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (17.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (10 of 35), with two or more RBI five times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 35 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .328 AVG .164 .414 OBP .239 .623 SLG .295 10 XBH 4 4 HR 2 10 RBI 7 16/7 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings