Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.
- Pena is batting .318 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 65.6% of his 64 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had an RBI in 19 games this season (29.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.223
|AVG
|.290
|.294
|OBP
|.326
|.385
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greene (1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
