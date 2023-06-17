The Dallas Wings (5-5) face the Seattle Storm (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Storm

Dallas puts up 83.8 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 83.3 Seattle gives up.

Dallas makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

Dallas is hitting 28.7% of its three-point shots this season, 10.8% lower than the 39.5% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

Dallas averages 38.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Seattle by 5.0 boards per contest.

Wings Injuries