Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 132 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks.

In 62.9% of his 70 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (37.1%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .234 AVG .235 .333 OBP .331 .358 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 21/19 K/BB 18/19 2 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings