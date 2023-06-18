Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Pena is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.6% of his games this season (29 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.224
|AVG
|.290
|.293
|OBP
|.326
|.381
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|26/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|6
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.88 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 6.23 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
