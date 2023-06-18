Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Reds.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .257 with seven doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 11 games this year.

He has scored in 14 games this year (42.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .273 AVG .246 .298 OBP .258 .591 SLG .386 6 XBH 6 4 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings