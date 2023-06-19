On Monday, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (39-33) host the New York Mets (33-38) at Minute Maid Park in the series opener. Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Mets.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +100 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set in the contest.

Astros vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-3, 3.46 ERA) vs Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 4.45 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 25-21 (winning 54.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-5 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 1-9 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +125 - 2nd

